Employee stole $58G from Freeport doctor’s office, police say

A Bay Shore woman is accused of stealing more than $58,000 from the Freeport podiatry office where she worked, police said.

Ana Carrera, 46, of Elsie Lane, surrendered to Nassau County police early Tuesday and was charged with second-degree grand larceny. Police said her plan was tripped up when an investigation found she had deposited stolen checks into her own bank account.

She was arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Her attorney, Jeffrey Glen Pittell, declined to comment, but said his client was released on her own recognizance.

She’s due back in court Thursday, court records show.

Authorities said the scheme began in 2014 and involved more than 300 stolen checks.

Police said thefts occurred while Carrera was employed as an office manager responsible for medical billing for Twin County Podiatry on North Ocean Avenue in Freeport. Starting in 2014 and continuing until the present, police said, Carrera “stole incoming insurance checks, endorsed them with her name” — and then “deposited them into her personal bank account.”

Police said the thefts came to light during a recent review of business finances and that Major Case Bureau detectives from the Crimes Against Property Squad then became involved, leading to Carrera surrendering to police on Tuesday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

With Joan Gralla