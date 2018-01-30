Guilty plea in head-on collision that seriously injured two

A Huntington man who pleaded guilty in August to driving drunk in 2016 and slamming head-on into a car — seriously injuring a mother and her 10-year-old daughter — was sentenced Monday to more than 4 years in prison.

Eugene Golden, 61, was sentenced by acting State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Quinn to 4 1⁄2 years in prison in connection with the March 8, 2016, crash in Woodbury that fractured the 43-year-old woman’s ribs, shoulder and spine, officials said.

Her injuries also resulted in surgeons removing part of her colon, prosecutors said.

Her daughter’s severe head injury required three brain surgeries, officials said.

“In a split second, this mature businessman irrevocably altered the course of a 10-year-old girl’s life by driving head on into her mother’s car while he was extremely drunk and by causing the mother and daughter permanent injuries,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release. “This family will be impacted by the defendant’s selfish and criminal actions for the rest of their lives. This is the reality of drunk driving.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Golden’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Golden had pleaded guilty on Aug. 2 to felony charges of aggravated vehicular assault and second-degree assault and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors and police said Golden was driving north in a Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle on Woodbury Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound Nissan Versa carrying the mother and her daughter. Singas said the 9:38 p.m. crash occurred after Golden had left a local restaurant where he had consumed up to 10 glasses of wine, prosecutors said.