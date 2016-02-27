Woodmere woman arrested in 2015 burglary, police say

A Woodmere woman has been charged with burglarizing a grocery store in November, Nassau County police said.

Police said they arrested Jamie Culoso, 27, on charges of third-degree burglary stemming from the Nov. 10, 2015, burglary. Police said on that date, the owner of Woodmere Farms, at 1102 Broadway in Woodmere, discovered that the rear glass door of the store had been shattered and a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash in it had been stolen.

Eight days after that burglary, police said, the owner of Woodmere Convenience, at 1064 Broadway in Woodmere, found the rear door of the store damaged from being pried open. A surveillance video showed a suspect entering the store, then fleeing in an unknown direction when the alarm sounded, police said.

An investigation found latent fingerprints and DNA evidence that led to Culoso, police said.

Culoso, of Ward Place, was arrested at her home without incident, police said. She is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.