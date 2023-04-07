Kenneth McConnell, of East Islip, stole $420,000 from Woodmere client through scams, police say

Hired for home repairs, an East Islip man instead scammed his 61-year-old female client out of $420,000, partly by selling her jewelry in a pawn shop and by depositing checks from her bank into his own — “without her knowledge or permission,” Nassau police said.

The defendant, Kenneth B. McConnell, also was paid for plumbing, HVAC and electrical work that he never carried out at his client’s Woodmere home, the police statement said.

The incidents occurred between Jan. 6, 2020 and Dec, 23, 2021, and the total value taken from the victim was approximately $420,000, police said.

McConnell has been charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of a forged instrument and identity theft, police said. His arraignment is set for Friday.

Anyone else who might have been ensnarled in a similar scam should contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.