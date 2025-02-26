Long Island woman pleads guilty to collecting $110G in worker's comp for dead husband, inspector general says

A Suffolk County woman repaid almost $110,000 she fraudulently collected by depositing her dead husband’s worker’s compensation checks and will serve probation but no jail time, the state inspector general said.

In a news release Wednesday, Inspector General Lucy Lang said Lydia Parise pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petit larceny last Friday, paying back $109,263 under the plea deal. She was sentenced to 1 year of probation and community service, but will be allowed to withdraw her plea and plead guilty instead to a violation-level offense of disorderly conduct if she successfully completes her sentence.

"Workers’ Compensation benefits are a financial lifeline for injured workers and their families, and fraud of this nature jeopardizes the integrity of the system," Lang said in a statement.

According to the release, Parise continued to deposit her husband’s worker’s compensation benefit checks into their joint account for years after his 2018 death, forging his signature on 80 checks.

Ira Rosenberg, a Central Islip lawyer representing Parise, according to court records, could not be reached for comment. The inspector general’s office did not answer emailed questions.