Amandeep Singh, of Roslyn, expected to plead guilty in wrong-way DWI crash that killed 2 teens in Jericho in 2023, sources say

The Roslyn man accused of killing two teenage high school tennis stars in a wrong-way drug and alcohol-impaired crash in 2023 is expected to plead guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges on Friday in Nassau County Court, sources said.

Amandeep Singh, 36, a construction executive who prosecutors said had been out drinking heavily and taking cocaine the night of the wreck, agreed last week to change his plea to guilty on the top charge in exchange for a sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison, the sources said.

The agreement ends nearly two years of legal wrangling by Singh and his attorneys and allows him to avoid an additional seven years behind bars for fleeing the scene of the crash that killed Roslyn middle schoolers Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14.

"Is it fair?" Mitch Hassenbein, Drew’s father said Tuesday regarding the reduced prison time. "It will never be fair."

Adding, "My son was an amazing kid. He gave my son a permanent sentence. He gave us all — and his family a life sentence."

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau County prosecutors charge that Singh spent the evening of May 3, 2023, drinking Scotch and tequila and snorting cocaine at three bars before he got behind the wheel of his red 2021 Dodge Ram TRX pickup truck and sped at speeds over 90 mph south in the northbound lanes of North Broadway in Jericho until he collided with the 2019 four-door Alfa Romeo carrying Hassenbein and Falkowitz.

The impact flipped the truck and sent it skidding down the road on its side. Investigators said they found a bottle of Casamigos tequila under the seat.

Singh fled the scene, police said.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz. Credit: Peter Frutkoff; Tyler Hill Camp / Andy Siegel

Nassau County police officers canvassing the area for the driver found him several hundred feet away, hiding in the loading bay of a nearby mall next to a dumpster.

Body-worn camera video obtained exclusively by Newsday showed him disoriented, slurring his speech and lying to the officers about his involvement in the accident.

He initially said the injury he suffered in the crash came from an unidentified assailant, the recording shows.

Police arrested Singh after a witness to the crash identified him as the driver who took off and he continued to speak to investigators even after he was informed of his right to remain silent.

"So what if I [expletive] drink and drive ... maybe I did," he says on the video.

Singh also questioned whether the driver of the boys’ car was impaired.

In the recording, eventually, the construction executive starts to realize the ramifications of the crash.

"Yeah, my life is done, man," he says in the video. "Bro, all the hard work I did. Whatever I was doing my whole life, Right? I’m 35 years old, man. I worked very hard in my life. I worked very hard in my life for my kids, for my family. It’s [expletive] done in one second?"

However, over the next two years, Singh fought the charges, even turning down a plea agreement similar to the one he is expected to take on Friday.

"He's evaluating all of his options," his lawyer Edward Sapone told Newsday at the time.

Sapone and cocounsel James Kousouros were successful in suppressing a segment of the body-worn camera footage, but Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty ruled in October that most of it would be admissible at trial, which was scheduled to begin in February.

Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly, through a spokeswoman, declined to comment on the plea agreement. Sapone also said he would not comment.

The death of the two boys sent shock waves throughout Roslyn and youth tennis leagues in New York and beyond.

Both middle schoolers played on the Roslyn High School varsity team.

Drew had been ranked number one in the country for boys under 12 years old. Ethan made the high school team as a starter in his eighth-grade year.

Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department's Homicide Squad, called it "one of the most catastrophic scenes I have seen in a long time."

Gary Falkowitz, Ethan’s father, pushed Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the "Grieving Families Act" a change in legislation that would allow the surviving families to seek damages in wrongful death cases. She vetoed the bill.

Hassenbein lauded Nassau County prosecutor Michael Bushwack, the district attorney’s vehicular crimes bureau chief, but faulted state law he said prevented Singh from getting a stiffer punishment.

"The maximum penalties have to be significantly higher. When you are that drunk and that high, your car is a weapon," he said. "This was not an accident."

He said that throughout the two-year ordeal, Singh’s family never reached out with condolences.

"No remorse. No nothing. Zero," he said. "After he exhausted every option he’s pleading guilty ... Hopefully, wherever he ends up, he finds some accountability."