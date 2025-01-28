Galo Macasfreire, of Wyandanch, accused of trying to lure 11-year-old girl into his car

Suffolk police charged a Wyandanch man Monday who they said tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into his car.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, the Wyandanch girl was walking on Patton Avenue near 26th Street, when Galo Macasfreire, 38, approached her in his 2007 gray Chevrolet, Suffolk police said in a news release. Macasfreire stopped and began asking the girl to get into his car multiple times, police said.

Macasfreire was offering the girl candy in exchange for getting into the car, Suffolk police said. He was subsequently arrested on the same street at 3:30 p.m.

Macasfreire was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He was held overnight and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, police said.

Suffolk police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call police at 631-854-8100.