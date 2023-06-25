Wyandanch party shooting leaves man, 37, dead, police say

Suffolk County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday in Wyandanch.

First Precinct officers responded about 1 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call from a party on E. Booker Avenue reporting a man shot at the residence, Suffolk police said in a news release.

When they arrived, police said, the officers discovered Frederick Jackson, 37, in the backyard with a gunshot wound.

Jackson, of Wyandanch, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip and pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.