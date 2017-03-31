Zales in Green Acres Mall robbed, Nassau police say

In a robbery caught on video, two hooded bandits used a small sledgehammer to smash a display case at a store in Valley Stream and then fled with an undetermined amount of jewelry, police said.

There were four employees and one customer in the Zales Jewelers store at 1043 Green Acres Mall when two masked men walked in at 4:26 p.m. Thursday, Nassau County police said.

After shattering the display case with the sledgehammer, the men escaped in a two-door convertible driven by a third man, police said.

Both robbers wore hooded sweatshirts, face masks and dark boots, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Nassau Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.