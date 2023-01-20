Zee's Smoke Shop and Oceanside Star Bazzar Smoke Shop & Vape sold cannabis products, Nassau police say

Two Oceanside smoke shops were selling cannabis products, said Nassau police, who announced the arrests of two men and the seizure of a “large quantity” of products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cash.

Nofil Navid, 20, of Elmhurst, was arrested on Thursday at Zee’s Smoke Shop, 2895 Long Beach Road, where cannabis gummies and vape cartridges containing THC were being sold, police said.

Less than 500 feet away, at Oceanside Star Bazzar Smoke Shop & Vape, 2947 Long Beach Road, THC-laced chocolate bars were being sold, police said. Carlos Mejia, 18, of Inwood, was arrested.

Both men are charged with felonies: criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Their arraignment was set for Friday.

It was not immediately clear if they were represented by counsel.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Recreational marijuana can now be sold legally in New York, but only from a small number of stores, including at least one in New York City.