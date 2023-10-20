Families of victims of 2015 Cutchogue limo crash that killed 4 reach $6.1M settlement

The families of the victims and the survivors of the 2015 Cutchogue fatal limousine crash that killed four young women have reached a $6.1 million settlement in their lawsuit against the limo company, its driver and manufacturer and the Town of Southold, court records show.

“All I can say at this time is that we have reached an agreement with the private parties,” said Nancy DiMonte of Elwood, whose daughter Joelle DiMonte survived the crash. “It’s been a long eight years, and the families are never going to get over what happened.”

The fatal crash, followed by the 2018 collision in upstate Schoharie County that killed 20 people, led to the enactment of new state laws requiring limousines to use commercial GPS devices and increasing the penalties for limousine drivers who make illegal U-turns.

Killed in the July 18, 2015 crash, which occurred during a North Fork winery outing, were: Stephanie Belli, 23, of Kings Park, Lauren Baruch, 24, of Smithtown, Amy Grabina, 23, of Commack and Brittney Schulman, 23, of Smithtown.

Their four friends who survived the crash are DiMonte, who was 25 and lived Elwood at the time; Alicia Arundel, then 24, of Setauket; Olga Lipets, then 24, of Brooklyn, and Melissa Angela Crai, who was 23 and lived in Scarsdale.

According to the settlement agreement filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court Thursday, Ultimate Class Limousine, Inc. and limo driver Carlos Pino will pay $1.5 million; Steven Romeo, the driver who struck the limo, will pay $500,000; the Town of Southold will pay $100,000 and Cabot Coach Builders, Inc., the manufacturer of the 2007 Lincoln Town Car stretch limousine involved in the crash, will pay $4 million.

None of the defendants or their lawyers could immediately be reached for comment. Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The estates of the four women who were killed will each receive $563,030, minus legal fees, according to the settlement. Arundel and Lipets will receive more than $1.1 million each and DiMonte and Crai will each receive $821,670.

The eight young women were on an East End winery tour to celebrate an upcoming wedding when their limo driver attempted to make a U-turn from the eastbound lane of Route 48 to the westbound lane. The limo was struck by a pickup truck driven by Romeo, of Southold.

The limo driver, Pino, of Old Westbury, was indicted on criminally negligent homicide charges. State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho tossed the indictment against Pino in 2016, saying the U-turn was not illegal and Pino’s actions did not meet the legal definition of criminally negligent homicide.

Romeo pleaded guilty in 2017 to driving while impaired and was sentenced to a 90-day license suspension and fined $500.