CVS installs time-delay pharmacy safes at 140 Long Island stores to help prevent robberies, thefts

In a move it said will help prevent robberies and thefts of controlled prescription medications, CVS Health announced Tuesday it has completed the installation of time-delay pharmacy safes at 140 store locations in Nassau and Suffolk.

The Rhode Island-based company said the new safes have been installed at more than 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, including 569 in New York, completing a chain-wide upgrade it began in 2015 with stores in Indianapolis — a city that, at the time, CVS said, "was experiencing a high volume of pharmacy robberies."

Installations there resulted in a 70% decline in CVS pharmacy robberies, the company said. The company cited a 50% decline in robberies at CVS locations with safes since their installations.

The technology delays the time it takes employees to open a pharmacy safe, which CVS said "can help deter robberies," as well as improve safety for pharmacy customers and employees — though those statistics could not be independently verified.

Nassau and Suffolk police could not immediately provide statistics related to pharmacy robberies on Long Island. But the U.S. Department of Justice Diversion Control Unit said there were 647 armed robberies of controlled substances at chain and retail pharmacies nationwide in 2018, the latest year for which statistics are available, as well as 807 burglaries of controlled medications.

The overwhelming number of those crimes were in California, which had 210 burglaries and 109 armed robberies, and Texas, which had 144 burglaries and 54 robberies. New York had 16 burglaries and 22 robberies in 2018, the Department of Justice reported.

Robert McCrie, a professor of security management at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, said the announcement by CVS Health is significant.

"This is real news because our opioid crisis has not diminished," McCrie said, "and pharmacies are one of the places where pure opioids can be obtained. That translates into roughly 60,000 targets across the United States."

McCrie said time-delay safes were first proposed for pharmacy use "about a decade ago," but said pharmacies and pharmacy chains were slow to embrace upgrades due to cost. Safes can run $1,000 or more per location, he said.

They can also be inconvenient, he added, explaining, "Once a pharmacist or member of the pharmacy staff shuts the safe it can't be reopened for a predetermined amount of time. That can cause delays."

But, McCrie said, the addition of safes protects not only pharmacists and staff, but customers — including shoppers in supermarkets with pharmacy services.

"It's a logical step in crime deterrent," he said.

McCrie said other chains have followed suit, though for most, like Walgreens, he said it's been on a regional basis to date. Walgreens, Rite Aid and other chain pharmacies could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

McCrie said while the expense has caused "mom and pop" type independent pharmacies to be slow to upgrade safes, he suspects ultimately "they will be forced."

One of the most-horrific crimes in Long Island history involved the Father's Day massacre that saw a pharmacist, his assistant and two customers shot dead during the robbery of 10,000 hydrocodone pills from an independent pharmacy — Haven Drugs in Medford — on June 19, 2011.

Days after the robbery murders, Suffolk police arrested David Laffer, then 33, and his wife, Melinda Brady, then 29, charging the Medford couple with the crime.

Laffer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence at the Sullivan Correctional Facility. Records show he is not eligible for parole. Brady pleaded guilty to robbery and is serving 25 years in prison at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. Records show her conditional release date is Nov. 21, 2032.

A prosecutor later called the crime "the most cold-blooded robbery-murder in Suffolk County history."

McCrie acknowledged that the addition of time-delay safes will not be a universal deterrent — saying, "When someone needs an opioid nothing matters else to them." Still, he sees the upgrades as "a real positive" when it comes to fighting controlled substance robberies and thefts.

In a statement Tuesday, CVS Health Executive Vice President Prem Shah said that safe installations are part of the company's commitment to "helping prevent the abuse and diversion of prescription medications," and are part of a nationwide campaign that includes medication safety education programs that have reached almost 2 million students and parents since 2015.

CVS also said it offers 3,700 medication disposal units "at select pharmacies" where residents can safely dispose of unwanted or expired medications.