Vets of Normandy invasion honored on 80th anniversary of D-Day

This story was reported by Jasmine Sellars, Nicholas Spangler, Nicolas Villanil , and Nayden Villorente . It was written by Spangler.

Across the world and at ceremonies on Long Island Thursday, civilians and soldiers commemorated the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion, exactly 80 years ago, of Nazi-occupied Normandy.

It was an audacious, devastating strike that within a year brought the unconditional surrender of the German Third Reich. But the number of those alive to tell of it is dwindling. Of the 16.1 million Americans who fought in World War II, about 131,000 or fewer remain, according to the Census. On Long Island, they number in the hundreds.

They include William DeGroat, 101, a retired master electrician from Wantagh, who rang a silver bell at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage — one toll each for Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword, codenames for the beaches where 133,000 Allied troops waded ashore under machine gun and artillery fire.

DeGroat was a 22-year-old Army private when he landed at Omaha. “I’m proud to be here, I’m proud to have done my job,” he told a reporter in a video distributed by the museum. Of his experience that day, he said little. “When somebody’s shooting at you, friend, it’s not fun anymore.”

A half dozen World War II veterans attended the ceremony. As a trumpeter played Taps, one stood and saluted. DeGroat stayed sitting and put his right hand over his heart. The ceremony concluded with the laying of a Memorial wreath. .

Other events scheduled included events at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook and Port Jefferson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4729.

Marcelle Leis, director of the Suffolk Veterans Service Agency, said Thursday’s ceremonies were likely among the last to be held with veterans of that war. “We’re less than a decade out,” she said. “Their stories should be heard, because soon we will not have them.”

On Long Island in 2022, according to the Census, there remained an estimated 480 in Nassau County and 1,268 in Suffolk.

“It breaks my heart,” said Ralph Esposito, director of Nassau’s service agency. “They gave us what we have today.”

In a phone interview, DeGroat’s daughter, Barbara Connolly, a Nassau County police officer from Amityville, said her father had never talked much about D-Day, confining his recollections of the war mainly to pranks the GIs played in downtime. D-Day, when Allied casualties topped 10,300, was no downtime.

She said she was proud to see her father and the other veterans recognized. “They all did it — the guys that came back and the guys that didn’t come back. It’s nice to see people haven’t forgotten.”