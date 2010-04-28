Disaster loan office open today in Freeport

Nassau residents and business owners who suffered property damage from storms and flooding last month may apply for low-interest federal loans Wednesday in Freeport.

The loans, by the federal Small Business Administration, are geared to help homeowners, renters, and merchants recover from disasters like the nor'easter and heavy rains that hit the region in March. (Nassau and Suffolk qualified for the assistance last week.)

Homeowners and renters could receive loans of up to $40,000 to fix or replace furniture, electronics and other ruined belongings that were uninsured or underinsured. Homeowners are eligible for as much as $200,000 to repair their houses. Businesses could qualify for up to $2 million to cover expenses.

The disaster loan outreach center is at the Freeport Recreation Center at 130 E. Merrick Rd. It's open until 5 p.m. Wednesday. It will reopen on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.