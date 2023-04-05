Rescued dogs from Asia to be put up for adoption on Long Island

About four dozen dogs rescued from Asia that arrived in New York last month will be shown for adoption April 15 at Long Island University in Brookville.

“Love will finally rescue a dog. It really is love. In the end, that is what really truly rescues a dog, and we try to give love to every dog,” said Jeffrey Beri, founder of No Dogs Left Behind. Beri said his nonprofit rescued the dogs from being butchered for meat in Asia. His group has also saved hundreds of cats and dogs in Afghanistan, some left behind by the military.

The 44 Pomeranians, golden retrievers, toy poodles, sheepdogs, medium-size Chinese rural dogs and others arrived at JFK Airport last month.

Some of the dogs had to learn to trust people. Transitions take time, patience, consistency and most of all love, Beri said.

One of the success stories is Monty, a 20-pound white Pomeranian — "I've never seen a dog so fluffy in all my entire life," said his foster carer, Kerry Conrardy, 33, of Orient Point. He was already adopted by a co-worker, Alicia Reilly of Coram.

Said Conrardy: "He just knows he's in a better place and he's just so grateful and so loving."

Patience and love are precisely what's needed, Suffolk SPCA Chief Roy Gross said. "It'll work; don't force it. Give them the space they need and they'll come around; it's really not hard to do," he said. "Always carry a treat."

Some of the dogs were stolen, taken for the meat trade in Asia, and are still wearing collars from owners now impossible to find, said Tony Pagano, the global nonprofit’s director of operations.

Like any well-loved creature, the stolen dogs “will walk up to their killers, wagging their tails,” he said. Less-fortunate dogs may have never left an uncleaned wire cage.

Both the Humane Society and No Dogs Left Behind give their rescues months to decompress, working with volunteers and experts. Nassau County SPCA board president Gary Rogers stressed: "To properly evaluate, they have to be seen over time."

Said Beri: “Consistency is the key to success because then, when they know their schedule, they know what to expect." For example, Beri said, the dog will assess whether someone is coming to harm them or feed them and take them for a walk.

Jeffrey Flocken, president of the Washington D.C.-based Humane Society International, said: "They don't get to the shelters until they are fully ready to be with a family."