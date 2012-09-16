Dowling College president makes changes

Since Jeremy Brown became Dowling College president, he has made several changes to the school's academic offerings in both its undergraduate and graduate programs.

For the 2012-2013 academic year, the school has added new bachelor's degree programs in criminal justice management, sociology and teaching English to speakers of other languages.

In addition, it has launched a new doctoral degree in educational administration with a concentration in health care and online master's degree programs in sports management and educational technology leadership.

The college also recently began a marketing campaign and appointed Suzanne Johnson, a Dowling faculty member for more than two decades, to the newly created position of dean of the college.

The dean will oversee the college's four schools: arts and sciences, aviation, business, and education.

Brown took over the college's top post in June 2011.