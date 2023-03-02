Happy birthday Dr. Seuss: Read how ChatGPT rhymes about LI places in Seussian style

The birthday of children's writer and illustrator Dr. Seuss has become a nationwide day of reading at schools, libraries and homes. In honor of the author, we asked the artificial intelligence application ChatGPT to pen some rhymes about some of Long Island's more notable locations. Here's how Seuss may have described these local places.

Shoppers in the walkable downtown stretch of Huntington. Credit: Veronique Louis

Long Island's towns

On Long Island there are towns galore,

Each with its own charm and so much more.

From the North Shore to the South,

There are towns with character, without a doubt.

There's Huntington, so quaint and so grand,

With shops and restaurants that are in demand.

There's Smithtown, so historic and neat,

With landmarks and museums that can't be beat.

There's Port Jefferson, so scenic and fine,

With a harbor so lovely, and views so divine.

There's Patchogue, so artsy and cool,

With theaters and galleries that make us drool.

There's Oyster Bay, so charming and sweet,

With beaches and parks that are hard to beat.

There's Rockville Centre, so lively and fun,

With events and festivals that are second to none.

There's Garden City, so posh and refined,

With a mall so grand, and stores so defined.

There's Long Beach, so sandy and cool,

With a boardwalk and surf that make us drool.

On Long Island there are towns galore,

Each with its own charm and so much more.

From the East End to the West,

There are towns that we love, and that are the best!

The Big Duck was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997. Credit: Randee Daddona

The Big Duck

Long Island's famous for many a thing,

But there's a duck in Flanders that'll make your heart sing.

It's big and it's white, and hard to ignore,

A true work of art, that's what it's for.

The big duck is special, there's none quite like,

It stands so tall, like a beacon of light.

It's been around, for many a year,

A symbol of Long Island, that's always near.

You can take a tour, and learn its tale,

Of how it was built, with hammer and nail.

It's not just a duck, it's a piece of our past,

A reminder of memories, that will forever last.

So if you're ever in Flanders, do not forget,

To stop by the duck, and pay your respects.

It's a must-see attraction, for young and old,

A sight to behold, that'll never grow cold.

The September ironman includes a 13.1 mile run along the Jones Beach boardwalk, which is shown on Dec. 24. Credit: Tom Lambui

Jones Beach

Jones Beach, oh Jones Beach, how do I love thee?

Let me count the ways, with a rhyme so sweetly.

On Long Island's south shore, there's a beach so grand,

A place to have fun, with toes in the sand.

It's called Jones Beach, and it's quite a sight,

A true paradise, from morning till night.

The waves are just right, for boogie boarding and more,

And the sand is so soft, it's hard to ignore.

There's games to be played, and sandcastles to build,

A day full of adventure, that's sure to be filled.

And if you're feeling hungry, don't you fret,

There's plenty of food, from pizza to a burger, you bet.

Or bring a picnic, and dine on the green,

With friends and family, it's quite the scene.

At night, the fun continues, with music and more,

Concerts and shows, that'll make your heart soar.

The amphitheater's grand, with seats galore,

A true Long Island gem, that's hard to ignore.

So come to Jones Beach, and enjoy the fun,

A place to relax, with rays from the sun.

It's a Long Island treasure, for all to see,

A paradise by the sea, where you can just be.

The Roosevelt Field Mall on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Garden City. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Roosevelt Field

In Garden City, there's a mall so grand,

With stores and shops that are in demand.

It's called Roosevelt Field, and it's quite a sight,

A shopping destination, with so much delight.

The mall is so big, with stores so fine,

From high-end boutiques, to shops that shine.

There's Macy's, and Bloomingdale's, and Nordstrom too,

With fashions so chic, and trends so new.

There are restaurants and cafes, for a bite to eat,

From fast food to fancy, with tastes so sweet.

There's a food court, with options so grand,

From burgers to sushi, and ice cream in hand.

The mall is so busy, with shoppers and more,

From families with strollers, to teens that explore.

There's a movie theater, for a flick or two,

With comfy seats, and screens so true.

Roosevelt Field Mall, what a place to be,

With shopping and dining, and so much to see.

It's a Long Island gem, that we all adore,

A shopping destination, forevermore.

Actor Jim Foote re-enacts President Theodore Roosevelt giving a 4th of July speech from the front lawn of Sagamore Hill, known in the early 1900's as the Summer White House, before a huge crowd of gatherers in Oyster Bay Monday July 4, 2011. Credit: Kevin P Coughlin

Sagamore Hill

Sagamore Hill, oh Sagamore Hill,

A place of history, that's standing still.

It's where Teddy lived, long ago,

A president bold, with a heart aglow.

The house is grand, with a porch so wide,

And rooms filled with memories, that never subside.

The gardens are lush, with flowers in bloom,

A sight so serene, it's like a sweet tune.

The museum is full, of artifacts and more,

From Teddy's hunting gear, to books he adored.

The exhibits tell, the stories of his life,

Of triumphs and challenges, with humor and strife.

The grounds are vast, with trails to explore,

Through forests and fields, with sights to adore.

And when you reach, the top of the hill,

The view is so grand, it gives you a thrill.

Sagamore Hill, oh Sagamore Hill,

A place of wonder, that gives us a chill.

It's where Teddy lived, long ago,

And his spirit lives on, forever to glow.

The Montauk Lighthouse in Montauk Friday June 14, 2019. Docents who bring Long Island attractions to life. Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Montauk Lighthouse

The Montauk Lighthouse, oh what a sight,

A beacon of hope, shining so bright.

It stands so tall, on the easternmost point,

A symbol of strength, that will never disappoint.

The walls are thick, with bricks so red,

It's been standing strong, since days long dead.

The steps are steep, but the view's so grand,

You can see all around, and across the sand.

The museum inside, tells tales of the past,

Of sailors and fishermen, whose lives were cast,

On the waters so rough, that surround the land,

And the lighthouse that guided them, with a steady hand.

The grounds are so vast, with views to behold,

Of cliffs and beaches, and stories untold.

And when the sun sets, and the day's work is done,

The lighthouse still shines, like the rays of the sun.

The Montauk Lighthouse, oh what a sight,

A true Long Island treasure, that shines so bright.

It's more than just bricks, and mortar and steel,

It's a symbol of hope, that's forever real.