DMV's new online tool to simplify exchanging out-of-state driver's license for a New York State one

A new online tool will enable just-moved to New York residents with out-of-state driver's licenses to simplify their quest for a state driver's license, the Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday.

The new "license reciprocity tool" allows state residents to learn if they are eligible for a New York license — and, if so, to learn what documents they'll need to bring to their DMV office with their application.

"There are so many things to do when you move into a new state and getting a new license is a big one, so we want to make that process as easy as possible," DMV commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a statement, adding: "The pre-screening service is part of a much broader effort underway at DMV to better serve our customers and achieve our goal of 'one visit and done.' "

Anyone with an out-of-state license who becomes a state resident must exchange their license for a New York state license within 30 days, the DMV said.

The rule excludes out-of-state students residing within the state for school.

The new tool will help new residents to determine which documents are required with their application for a New York license and can also help residents upgrade their current licenses to a so-called REAL ID or an Enhanced ID. The Federal Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline to May 7, 2025 — when every air traveler 18 and older will need one, or a REAL ID-compliant document, such as an Enhanced License or U.S. Passport to fly within the United States.

Those documents will be needed as well, in many cases, just to enter a federal building.

For more information visit dmv.ny.gov — or follow the DMV online at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.