East Quogue man charged in sale of heroin, oxycodone

A months-long investigation led to the arrest Thursday of an East Quogue man who police said was selling heroin and oxycodone.

Robert L. Cortese, 21, was arrested by the Southampton Town police department's Street Crime Unit and charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of fourth-degree and seventh-degree criminal possession, police said.

A Manhattan woman, Mellisa L. Mitzner, 24, also was arrested, charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Police said their investigation, which lasted several months, found that Cortese had begun distributing prescription medications, then began to sell heroin "after finding the latter was more readily available."

Arraignment details were not immediately available.