Long IslandEducation

School district OKs $35M for sex-abuse settlements

The money will go to 12 former Bay Shore students who had accused the district of failing to protect them from alleged sexual abuse by elementary school teacher Thomas Bernagozzi. Credit: Newsday

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME