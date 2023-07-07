Long Island school districts' cash reserves top $3.1B, with officials looking to put a larger portion away for 'rainy day'

Long Island school districts, with cash reserves topping a combined $3.1 billion, are pushing for a change in state law that would allow districts to double the share now being set aside for "rainy day" financial emergencies. State law restricts schools from accumulating "unrestricted" reserves of more than 4% of their annual budgets, but many school officials want the figure boosted to 8% or even 10%, as a hedge against a potential slowdown in school-aid payments from Albany. NewsdayTV's John Hildebrand reports. Credit: Newsday Studio