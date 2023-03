Brian Liu, 11, a sixth-grader at Great Neck North Middle School, won the ScholarSkills Long Island Spelling Bee held Friday night in Dix Hills. Brian bested 47 other spellers. His winning word was one that people see on menus all the time — "Bolognese" — the thick, meaty sauce that tastes so good on pasta. Credit: Gary Licker, photo credit: Steve Pfost / Newsday