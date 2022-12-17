Taking on coding and robotics at Super Science Saturdays event

Uniondale elementary students learned about coding and robotics at this Super Science Saturday — and parents participated too. "The world is moving into a super-technical, robotic age," said Uniondale High School technology teacher Jack Drevnyak, "and we want our students to be prepared for careers in the future, or to get into high school and pursue these STEAM courses, so that when they do graduate, they can land a good job." Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin