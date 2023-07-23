Melissa Turner, 54, of Bohemia killed when electric bike collides with SUV, cops say

A Long Island woman riding an electric bike in Bohemia was killed in a crash with a Ford Bronco on Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Melissa Turner, 54, of Bohemia, was traveling south on the shoulder of Lakeland Avenue, south of Smithtown Avenue when she collided with the front of the Ford traveling in the southbound right lane around 2 p.m., police said.

Turner was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford was not injured, police said in a statement.

A police investigation is ongoing.