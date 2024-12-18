Long Island electric bills will increase an average of more than $7 per month next year

Long Islanders will pay an average of more than $7 extra per month for electricity in 2025, for a total of $193.98, under the budget approved by LIPA's board on Wednesday. The increase of 3.9% to the typical Long Island Power Authority bill was driven by debt service requirements the utility passes along to customers through higher delivery service charges, along with higher power supply costs and higher anticipated electricity use, LIPA has said. LIPA’s $4.4 billion operating budget is supplemented by a $1 billion capital spending plan that will fund offshore transmission projects and a new operations yard. The board is also expected to approve contracts for major battery storage projects in Hauppauge and Shoreham. Utility officials have said those projects will provide critical reliability during peak demand hours as Long Island’s power grid shifts from fossil fuel plants to offshore wind generation. Check back for updates on this developing story.

