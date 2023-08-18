14 Nassau and 27 Suffolk beaches closed due to storm runoff from today's rain

Nassau County on Friday closed 14 beaches to bathing due to potential bacteria caused by runoff from stormwater, while Suffolk County closed 37.

The advisory in Nassau will be lifted at 9 a.m. on Saturday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples show elevated bacterial levels.

Suffolk health officials said in a statement that they “recommend that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24-hour period, after the rain has ended."

Suffolk officials also said the affected beaches “are located in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries, and, because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing.”

In Nassau the beaches are: Centre Island Sound, Ransom Beach and Soundside Beach in Bayville; Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow; Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove; North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington; Piping Rock Beach Club, Locust Valley; Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Oyster Bay; Sea Cliff Village Beach, Sea Cliff; Stehli Beach, Bayville; Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing.

In Suffolk the beaches are: Shoreham Village Beach and Shoreham Beach in Shoreham; Shore Club Beach in East Shoreham; Stony Brook Beach in Stony Brook; Miller Place Park Beach and Woodhull Landing POA Beach in Miller Place; Scotts Beach in Sound Beach; Bayberry Cove Beach in Bayview Beach, Grantland Beach, Indian Field Beach and Little Bay Beach in Setauket-East Setauket; Soundview Beach Association Beach in Old Field; Eagle Dock Community Beach, Cold Spring Harbor; Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach, West Neck Beach, Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach and Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach in Lloyd Harbor; Gold Star Battalion Park Beach in Huntington; Head of the Bay Club Beach, Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach, Baycrest Association Beach, Bay Hills Beach Association, Wincoma Association Beach and Crescent Beach in Huntington Bay; Centerport Beach, Centerport; Steers Beach, Crab Meadow Beach and Hobart Beach (Sound & Cove) in Northport; Asharoken Beach, Asharoken; Valley Grove Beach and Prices Bend Beach in Eatons Neck; Short Beach, Nissequogue Point Beach, Long Beach and Schubert Beach in Nissequogue.

Also in Suffolk the following beaches were closed previously and remain so: Tides Beach, Rocky Point; Fleets Cove Beach and Knollwood Beach, Huntington; Huntington Beach Community Association, Centerport; Sound Beach POA East and Sound Beach POA West, Sound Beach; Beech Road Beach, Broadway Beach, Friendship Drive Beach and Terraces on the Sound Beach in Rocky Point; Corey Beach, Blue Point; Bayport beach, Bayport.

For the latest information on affected Suffolk beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822. For up-to-date recorded information on Nassau beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.