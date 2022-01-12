Environment
There have been multiple shark bites in Long Island waters this summer, leading to the increased patrols. Shark experts stress that the best safety tool is educating beachgoers on shark-smart etiquette.7m read
Visitors should street clear of the Southampton pond's waters, which can sicken people and pets, Suffolk County health officials say.
Harvests are at historic lows and the fishermen catch limits are needed to restore the species, which they say has been overfished by large commercial boats.2m read
Eight out of the 30 locations tested around Long Island this week were given poor water quality ratings.
Five shark attacks this summer pushed the total statewide in the past 100 years to 13 but experts say that bites are still statistically rare and the presence of more young sharks signals improved ocean water quality.3m read
The arrays will be placed along the projected path of the power cable from Sunrise Wind, an offshore array to be built off the coasts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.2m read
The two beaches closed are Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway and Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa.
The young whale is among an increasing number of juvenile humpbacks spotted in coastal waters stretching from Long Island's Fire Island to New Jersey's Manasquan Inlet.2m read
Potential stormwater runoff from Monday's heavy rainfall raised bacteria levels at 14 beaches, the Nassau County Health Departments said.
The parties filed a consent judgment Wednesday in federal court that finalizes an agreement first reached in principle in December 2020, part of a $406 million plan to address the plume created by the former Grumman Aerospace's decades of waste dumping in Bethpage.1m read
They are explicitly asked not to water their lawns due to supply emergency.1m read
More than 1,100 septic systems have been installed through the Suffolk "Reclaim Our Water" program so far, and roughly 3,400 homeowners have applied for grants of between $10,000 and $20,000, officials said.2m read
Gov. Kathy Hochul was on Long Island on Thursday to announce $255 million in statewide clean water infrastructure and $20 million for septic systems in Suffolk County.
Horseshoe crabs are primarily used as bait to catch whelk and eels and are also used in the pharmaceutical industry to make a blood-clotting agent.2m read
While marine scientists concede that shark sightings in the region are up, due in part to climate change and a healthier ecosystem, they say the number of attacks remains exceedingly low.2m read
Animal rescuers expect four more injured seals will be released in coming weeks on Long Island, as interactions between the mammals and humans are on the rise.3m read
A seal pup was released back into the ocean at Robert Moses State Park. The seal is one of six that were adopted and released by the environmental club at Jericho High School.
The Department of Environmental Conservation closes the areas during busy holidays to protect the public from potentially contaminated shellfish associated with increased boating activity.
The beaches are "heavily influenced by stormwater runoff," the county heath commissioner said.
Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore is closed to bathing until further notice due to excessive levels of bacteria in the water that can cause illnesses.
The advisory is intended to guide state and local governments in addressing the "forever chemicals" PFOS and PFOA — found in paper packaging, nonstick and stain-resistant products and more — in the water supply.3m read
A battle over disposal of the waste has lingered for two years.3m read
Mission Blue, an international ocean conservation group, said it was in recognition of the bay's 'substantial ecological, scenic, touristic, economic, spiritual and cultural significance.'1m read
A variety of factors have drawn sharks to New York, where a mako was spotted on Memorial Day weekend just north of Point Lookout bridge in Hempstead, officials said.3m read
In the past several years, the number of reported shark sightings off Long Island has increased. Hempstead Town has deployed the shark patrol, which is composed of a team of 700 lifeguards trained to keep a sharp eye out for sharks, off Point Lookout Beach. Newsday's Steve Langford reports.
The state says the delay was the result of supply-chain issues experienced by the manufacturer of special tags required to sell the fish.2m read
Acidification stunts shell growth, but the study found kelp could offset that impact for species such as oysters, hard-shelled clams and blue mussels.2m read
Turtles face danger from cars as they try to cross roads in May and June, which is their nesting season.1m read
But are Long Islanders ready for systems that require pipes 350 feet into the ground and cost upward of $45,000?2m read
At a ribbon cutting at the new Bay Shore facility, Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Geothermal, explains how the company's geothermal heating and cooling solutions will help save Long Islanders on their monthly costs.
DOT workers took part on LI, on Heckscher State Parkway near Exit 45 in East Islip.1m read
For Earth Day, NYSDOT workers got together to collect and dispose of litter along roads,...
In the week leading up to Earth Day, experts interviewed gave their view of Long Island's environmental future as it grapples with climate change.3m read
Neighbors fear the new anaerobic digester would contribute to the area becoming the 'garbage capital of Long Island without any public planning process.'3m read
But critics say the vision keeps gas-burning systems in place longer than state goals, and sustains a gas distribution network that should be phased out.2m read
Grumman will pay the federal government for cleanup at the company's former Bethpage plant under an agreement reached this week.1m read
A consent judgment filed in federal court would settle litigation and provide the district with enough money to operate treatment systems, retire construction debt and drill a new supply well outside of the plume.3m read
Department of Environmental Conservation draft rules could give wild turkey hunters a 2023 spring turkey season in Suffolk.
The $20 million cleanup had previously taken out more than 80,000 tons of soil and sediment, the DEC commissioner said. The property is being redeveloped.2m read
The chemicals, perflourinated compounds also known as PFAS, have been linked to immune system problems, cancers and other health impacts, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.6m read
Owners of private water wells are concerned over a lack of testing and an increase of contaminants on Long Island. Newsday's Steve Langford reports.
Southampton Town police were able to surround and rescue the harbor seal after it made its way to a Riverside intersection.1m read
After years of scallop die-offs, harvesters are reporting an uptick in recent landings.2m read
A slew of new birding trails opened Thursday across Long Island, part of a program by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to accommodate "one of New York's fastest-growing recreation and tourism activities."1m read
A new federal class-action lawsuit alleges Grumman's most significant exposure to carcinogens and extensive release of toxic chemicals in Bethpage came from not the water or the soil, but the air. Newsday's Shari Einhorn reports.
Lawyers seeking to create a medical monitoring fund are arguing that the aerospace giant annually released thousands of pounds of hexavalent chromium and millions of pounds of TCE into the atmosphere. Grumman's corporate successor, Northrop Grumman, says the case is without evidence.13m read
Report by Boston-based Clean Air Task Force also says emissions will cause an estimated $1 billion in local economic damage.2m read
In the nation's largest wind-energy auction, six new areas -- nearly a half million acres -- will be offered to developers next month.3m read
Aerial photos show the breach is less than half of what it was following Superstorm Sandy.2m read
Intrigued after seeing rehabilitated seals and sea turtles released last summer, volunteer Robert Moraghan took the New York Marine Rescue Center's training last year, so he knew just what to do when he spotted the Atlantic green sea turtle last month at Towd Point, about 5 miles north of Southampton.1m read