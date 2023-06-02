State DEC proposes changes to fishing regulations aimed at protecting sharks

Good news for sharks — and, maybe, "Sharknado" fans.

The state DEC has announced proposed changes to recreational fishing regulations, including gear restrictions, designed to protect sharks and improve angler safety.

The regulations, which would affect the Marine and Coastal District, would add protection for shark species that are currently illegal to fish or possess, the Department of Environmental Conservation announced in a news release.

The regulations would maintain "recreational opportunities for shore-based anglers targeting legal species" of sharks, the DEC said. The proposed changes also would improve handling and release practices for shore-based and vessel-based anglers.

"The targeting and mishandling of protected sharks by recreational shore anglers along New York's beaches has been increasing," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in the statement, adding: "Sharks are a vital part of the marine ecosystem and play an essential role in regulating the balance of life in the ocean. The proposed rules ... will further enhance protections for vulnerable shark species and benefit the health of New York's coastal ocean."

Prohibited shark species found in New York waters include: sandbar, dusky and sand tiger sharks. These are primarily caught from shore, officials said — though vessel-based anglers fishing near shore also encounter them. Dusky and sand tiger sharks are both listed as "high priority species of greatest conservation need," officials said, according to the New York State Wildlife Action Plan. Sandbar and dusky sharks are listed as "endangered" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, while sand tiger sharks are listed as "critically endangered."

Sand tiger and dusky sharks are also listed as "species of concern" under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

The proposed regulations would ban baited J hooks exceeding a width of 7/8 of an inch and baited circle hooks exceeding 1 1/8 inches in width. It also would ban the use of metal fishing leaders more than 12 inches long, chumming within 600 feet of shore except with mollusks and crustaceans, the use of baited hooks by means other than casting with rod and reel, and the use of artificial lures when taking sharks.

Anglers also would be required to "possess a device capable of cutting the leader or hook to remove fishing gear immediately without unnecessary harm," to ensure "the maximum probability of survival" for a shark being released.