Three baby osprey born in nest next to Huntington Lighthouse 

For the Huntington Lighthouse ospreys, the third time was the charm.

Triplets that belonged to a pair of ospreys who made their nest off the lighthouse hatched last week after eggs failed to hatch for the past two years.

The week-old baby ospreys are now securely under their parents' care and The Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society staff are taking special precautions to make sure the family is not disturbed.

“They certainly have good taste in housing, so we feel honored they’ve come back to the nest,” said Pamela Setchell, president of the preservation society.

Three osprey hatchlings with their parents in a nest by the Huntington Lighthouse, the first time babies have been hatched there since the nest was established two years ago. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

Ospreys have tried over previous years to build nests on top of the lighthouse, but the preservation society usually removed traces of sticks before a nest was built.

The osprey family’s nest had to be moved to a nearby steel perch two years ago after two eggs were found in a nest blocking access to the lighthouse and a portable boat ramp, Setchell said.

The Huntington Lighthouse, where the Huntington Preservation Society worked with the state to relocate an osprey nest that now has three babies. Credit: Huntington Lighthouse Preservati

“Three seasons ago, they got the best of us and built a nest in March,” Setchell said. “We couldn’t get up the ladder and there were two eggs in the nest. We thought we were pretty much out of business and envisioned getting locked out for the entire summer.”

The preservation society worked with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to erect a 3-by-3 foot steel perch, drilled into the granite rocks off the side of the lighthouse. They carefully relocated the nest and the eggs. Though the parents returned, the eggs didn’t hatch.

State officials told the lighthouse keepers that young osprey generally don’t have eggs that hatch in the first year or two. They returned again this spring and last week, and the hatchlings were born.

The lighthouse, which has operated since 1912 and also hosts events, is limiting access near the nest and reminding guests to try to stay quiet so as not to disturb the babies or the protective parents. Three lighthouse tours are still planned for later this summer.

The parents are expected to raise the young hatchlings over the summer, feeding them with fish and teaching them to fly before they fly south for the winter. The same adult ospreys are expected to return to the nest next year, Setchell said.

The birds are expected to fly south by Labor Day when the lighthouse hosts a music festival, which last year drew about 1,700 boats.

With Steve Langford