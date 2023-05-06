New hurricane evacuation study to include Long Island

A new study will examine hurricane evacuation from regions such as Long Island and New York City that are prone to catastrophic tropical storms, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced this week.

The last time New York State conducted a hurricane evacuation study was in 2009 — before storms like Sandy, Irene, Lee and Ida, Hochul’s office wrote in a news release.

The study also will analyze planning for other hazards, such as flooding and tornadoes, and examine “sheltering resources and transportation issues, as well as other demographic and socioeconomic factors.”

"New Yorkers know all too well the devastating impacts tropical storms and hurricanes can bring to our coastal and inland communities along the Mid-Hudson to the eastern tip of Long Island, and everywhere in-between," Hochul said in the news release.

Village of Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy wants more long-term preventative measures in place so that not as many people will be impacted by extreme weather events. Specifically, he would like to see surge barrier gates put into place to prevent flooding.

“So unfortunately, the first thing that they should be looking at, they haven't, and that’s surge barrier gates,” he said.

In Freeport, he said, officials use weather forecasts and can reach residents so they have time to evacuate in most extreme weather situations. Moreover, the village sends out a mailer to residents showing access and exit routes in the event of an emergency.

The issue remains “all the people that don’t move out and stay,” Kennedy said.

“That’s where your fatalities are going to be,” he said.