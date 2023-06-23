Answering your questions about the fire hazards of lithium ion batteries

Electronic bikes and scooters used by delivery workers and commuters are on New York City streets and have been officially allowed on Long Island Rail Road trains since spring.

Supporters say the devices are convenient and environmentally friendly, but authorities warn that their batteries pose a serious risk of causing fires like one that killed four people at an e-bike repair shop this week in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

Days after that fire, New York City officials said they would expedite investigations into complaints about batteries at city bike shops and start a safety campaign for shop owners. The state’s attorney general also issued a consumer alert about battery dangers, and last year Nassau County’s chief fire marshal, in a bulletin to all fire departments in the county, warned that the type of battery that powers many of the devices constitutes an “emerging hazard for the fire service.”

What’s the risk?

Many mobility devices use a rechargeable lithium ion battery that contains a flammable electrolyte solution allowing electrical current to flow. This battery normally generates a small amount of heat, but under certain conditions — a short-circuit, overcharge, or very high or low ambient temperatures — it can enter a state called thermal runaway, when it generates more heat than can be dissipated.

That can result in very high temperatures, fire, smoke — and even explosions, according to UL Research Institutes, a safety science organization. “When fires occur, they also tend to burn very hot and can be difficult for firefighters to extinguish,” according to the National Fire Protection Agency.

Phones, laptops and some power tools, appliances and toys use similar battery technology but on a smaller scale and without the same risk, said Nick Petrakis, an engineer with Energy Safety Response Group, an energy storage system consulting firm who helped design New York City’s fire code for mobility devices and energy storage systems.

Mobility device batteries typically link many cells, creating the risk of a chain reaction if runaway occurs in one of them, he said.

How common are battery fires?

This year in New York City there have been 108 lithium-ion fires resulting in at least 13 deaths and 66 injuries, according to the Mayor’s office.

Since last year in Nassau County, there have been seven lithium-ion fires resulting in at least one death and seven injuries, according to Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

Suffolk County authorities did not comment, but county spokeswoman Marykate Guilfolyle said earlier this year there had been an uptick in e-bike fires.

Mobility devices are growing more popular. According to data cited by the National Transportation Safety Board, the market is predicted to be $200 to $300 billion by 2030.

What's the potential danger on Long Island?

“It’s more significant in New York City because of population density and the prevalence of food vendors,” but the devices are also popular in Long Island communities like Long Beach, where a resident might keep an e-bike to go to the beach or get around town, Uttaro said.

Salt water, a fact of island life, can cause batteries to short circuit and was the cause of a fire last year in Freeport. “Fire codes have not kept up with the technology,” Uttaro said, but county legislators are weighing new rules for safe storage, he said.

In April, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTA began allowing some bikes and scooters on LIRR trains, though onboard charging is not permitted. Rail union officials and others had pushed for tighter restrictions, including permitting for the devices.

Can these batteries be used and stored safely?

Yes, said Lorraine Carli, spokeswoman for the National Fire Protection Association. Only use devices, batteries and chargers that are listed with a nationally recognized testing lab and only use the battery and charger that come with your device.

Only charge one device at a time, and never store your device near combustible material or at a hallway or an exit, she said: “If there is a fire, you’ve blocked the way for you to escape.”