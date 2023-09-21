Bus with Farmingdale High School kids on way to band camp crashes in Orange County

This story was reported by John Asbury, Robert Brodsky, Tiffany Cusaac-Smith, Anthony M. DeStefano, Candice Ferrette and Dandan Zou . It was written by Brodsky.

One person is dead and multiple others have been injured in a serious crash involving a charter bus carrying Farmingdale High School students on their way to annual band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania, police and district authorities said Thursday.

The school bus reportedly crashed at 1:20 p.m. on I-84 in Wawayanda, Orange County, and went down an embankment, officials said. Six buses were en route to the camp, but just the one bus was involved in the crash, a school board member said. Students in the other buses are safe, school officials said.

The deceased person was not identified. Forty-three people were taken to hospitals, county fire officials said on social media, the AP reported. Five people were hospitalized in critical condition, said Steven M. Neuhaus, the county executive of Orange County, according to media reports.

Nassau police were escorting parents of any injured students to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, a Level One trauma center, county officials said.

New York State Police said in an midafternoon advisory that they were "investigating a serious bus crash with multiple serious injuries" and that the interstate westbound is expected to be closed for several hours. They have scheduled a 6 p.m. briefing on the crash at State Police headquarters in Middletown.

A reunification center for families and those involved in the crash, police said, will be at Orange County Community College — Diana Physical Education Building on East Conklin Avenue in Middletown, school officials said.

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that the crash involved at least one fatality.

"At my direction, personnel from the New York State Police and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are on-site to assist local emergency response teams," Hochul said. "We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation."

At Farmingdale High School, building entrances were cordoned off by yellow police tape Thursday afternoon. Some students gathered in groups and hugged outside the school. Some were on the phone trying to call and text friends they knew were on the trip.

The sidewalk outside the school entrance was lined with cameras on tripods as media outlets stationed themselves.

Sandra Talavera, whose 17-year-old son Santino was on bus No. 2, said the accident has shaken up parents.

“This is alarming,” she said, standing outside the school Thursday afternoon with her husband. “It’s tragic, you know? I don't know how people are gonna feel and get through.”

She said parents already have general concerns about school safety and now she’s not sure how they would feel about sending their children even on school trips.

New York State Police put out an advisory that I-84 in the Town of Wawayanda westbound at Exit 15 was closed for an accident investigation. The crash took place about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

Students from the five other buses are en route back to Farmingdale High School, the district said.

"On their way, they will be stopping at Orange County Community College," the statement said. "Students will have the opportunity to stretch and meet with grief counselors. Once cleared, they will be returning to Farmingdale High School. Reunification will take place in the bus parking lot off Grant Ave. Please bring your ID."

Cordelia Anthony, a science teacher in the high school and president of the teachers union, said Thursday afternoon, “We don’t know much. We watched the kids pack up this morning. … We are waiting at this point.”

She said the school held an emergency faculty meeting at about 1:30 p.m. where staff were told there was a bus accident, that police are at the scene and “we should be patient.”

The band, Anthony said, has about 100 members, but she said she believes that the cheerleaders and kick line were also going to the camp.

The school, she said, canceled all after-school activities. Several students in her were excused to go to the buses in the middle of the school day at about 11 am.

“They go every year to band camp,” she said. “There’s definitely a lot of anxiety. Teachers are already asking, ‘What should we do tomorrow?”

“We are just going minute-by-minute,” she said.

The district’s mental health staff has been told to be at the school at 5 p.m., when the other buses are expected back, said a school staffer, who asked anonymity.

Farmingdale school board member Sheree Jones said: “We are awaiting further instruction on what to do,” she said. “The students on the other five buses are safe.”

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs several yards off the road.

Check back for details on this developing story