Long Island

Motorcyclist killed on LIE; driver seriously injured in Suffolk crash with ambulance

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash on the...

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview.  Credit: /Jim Staubitser

By Grant Parpangrant.parpan@newsday.com@GrantParpan

One man was killed and another seriously injured in a pair of crashes on Long Island roadways Saturday night, police said.

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was eastbound on the Long Island Expressway near exit 46 in Plainview at about 9:19 p.m., when he struck the rear of a 2023 International tractor trailer, Nassau County police said in a news release. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Department medic, police said.

The driver of the truck, a 57-year-old male, was not injured and remained at the scene.

The crash occurred less than three hours after Suffolk Police responded to a crash in which a Port Jefferson Station man was seriously injured when his vehicle collided with an ambulance in Miller Place.

Matthew Goff, 41, was making a left turn onto Parkside Avenue from the eastbound lanes of Route 25A at about 6:30 p.m., when his 2008 Subaru Forester collided with the westbound ambulance, police said. The lights and sirens were activated on the ambulance at the time of the crash, according to a news release.

Goff was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Two ambulance employees were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, where the patient in the ambulance was also taken.

Investigations are ongoing in both crashes, police said.

Grant Parpan

Grant Parpan covers Suffolk County courts and federal courts for Newsday. A Long Island native, he joined Newsday in 2022.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Newsday Live and nextLI present a conversation with experts on the impact of powerful storms and rising insurance costs on Long Island hosted by NewsdayTV Anchor/Reporter Macy Egeland. The conversation continues on newsday.com/nextli where we invite Long Islanders to share their experiences on this looming crisis of changing weather patterns, flooding, shoreline protection, home buyouts and more to find potential solutions for the region’s future.

Paying the Price: Long Island's stormy future Newsday Live and nextLI present a conversation with experts on the impact of powerful storms and rising insurance costs on Long Island hosted by NewsdayTV Anchor/Reporter Macy Egeland.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Newsday Live and nextLI present a conversation with experts on the impact of powerful storms and rising insurance costs on Long Island hosted by NewsdayTV Anchor/Reporter Macy Egeland. The conversation continues on newsday.com/nextli where we invite Long Islanders to share their experiences on this looming crisis of changing weather patterns, flooding, shoreline protection, home buyouts and more to find potential solutions for the region’s future.

Paying the Price: Long Island's stormy future Newsday Live and nextLI present a conversation with experts on the impact of powerful storms and rising insurance costs on Long Island hosted by NewsdayTV Anchor/Reporter Macy Egeland.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME