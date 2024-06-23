Motorcyclist killed on LIE; driver seriously injured in Suffolk crash with ambulance

One man was killed and another seriously injured in a pair of crashes on Long Island roadways Saturday night, police said.

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was eastbound on the Long Island Expressway near exit 46 in Plainview at about 9:19 p.m., when he struck the rear of a 2023 International tractor trailer, Nassau County police said in a news release. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Department medic, police said.

The driver of the truck, a 57-year-old male, was not injured and remained at the scene.

The crash occurred less than three hours after Suffolk Police responded to a crash in which a Port Jefferson Station man was seriously injured when his vehicle collided with an ambulance in Miller Place.

Matthew Goff, 41, was making a left turn onto Parkside Avenue from the eastbound lanes of Route 25A at about 6:30 p.m., when his 2008 Subaru Forester collided with the westbound ambulance, police said. The lights and sirens were activated on the ambulance at the time of the crash, according to a news release.

Goff was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Two ambulance employees were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, where the patient in the ambulance was also taken.

Investigations are ongoing in both crashes, police said.