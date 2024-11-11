Richard Sorrentino, of Queens, dies from injuries sustained in Bellmore motorcycle crash
A Queens motorcyclist has died from his injuries following an October crash on Sunrise Highway in Bellmore, Nassau police said.
Richard Sorrentino, 34, was pronounced dead Friday by a hospital physician after suffering severe trauma and burns in the Oct. 12 crash. Sorrentino struck a male bicyclist who was trying to cross Sunrise Highway near Rose Place, police said. The motorcycle caught fire.
Sorrentino was transported by police helicopter to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.
The bicyclist, who was not named, was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
No further details were available.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
