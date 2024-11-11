Long IslandNassau

Richard Sorrentino, of Queens, dies from injuries sustained in Bellmore motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist Richard Sorrentino, 34, died Friday after suffering severe trauma and burns in a Oct. 12, 2024 crash. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Newsday Staff

A Queens motorcyclist has died from his injuries following an October crash on Sunrise Highway in Bellmore, Nassau police said.

Richard Sorrentino, 34, was pronounced dead Friday by a hospital physician after suffering severe trauma and burns in the Oct. 12 crash. Sorrentino struck a male bicyclist who was trying to cross Sunrise Highway near Rose Place, police said. The motorcycle caught fire.

Sorrentino was transported by police helicopter to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

The bicyclist, who was not named, was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

No further details were available. 

More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.

