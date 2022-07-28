Nassau

Teens experience what it means to be firefighters

Teens from volunteer fire departments across the region spend a week participating in a free camp at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy

Rip tide warnings require a proper Spanish translation

A Hofstra University team is working this summer with local Latino groups on ways to improve a national campaign to educate Spanish speakers about the dangers of rip currents.

Woman, 70, dies of injuries in Albertson dog attack, police say

A 70-year-old woman was fatally mauled at her Albertson home Wednesday by a pit bull that then turned on a responding Nassau police officer who fatally shot the animal, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

LI woman who turned home into mini Germany dies

"I feel she's with me," says son of Elsi Gerda Becerra, a former school kitchen manager.

