Nassau
Keep up to date with news and happenings in Nassau County, including crime, politics, entertainment and more.
Teens from volunteer fire departments across the region spend a week participating in a free camp at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy2m read
A Hofstra University team is working this summer with local Latino groups on ways to improve a national campaign to educate Spanish speakers about the dangers of rip currents.2m read
The Nassau police commissioner said the pit bull had been owned by the woman's stepson who was killed recently in a motorcycle crash.1m read
A 70-year-old woman was fatally mauled at her Albertson home Wednesday by a pit bull that then turned on a responding Nassau police officer who fatally shot the animal, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.
"I feel she's with me," says son of Elsi Gerda Becerra, a former school kitchen manager.2m read