Long Island's cost of living crisis: Complete coverage
Long Island has become nearly unaffordable for large swaths of the middle class that “Levittowns” were supposed to service, not to mention those living under or close to the poverty line. Thousands of families struggle to get by, figuring out each week how they will pay the rent or mortgage, buy food, cover health care costs, get clothes and put gas in the car. Newsday interviewed scores of experts and Long Island families to understand why the region is so expensive and what can be done. Read the complete series here and check back each day for more coverage.
Stretching $39,520 to cover rent, bills and food for three kids: How a single mom makes it work
Rochelle John has thought about leaving Long Island, but, she says, "To go to another state that I don't know anything about, where I don't know people, that's another hard thing."
3 kids, 1 bedroom: High rent means squeezing into too-small units for many in tight market
"There's so many people who have been renting for years and now find themselves in a position where they can't afford to find a place, or there just are no places within their budget," an affordable housing advocate said.