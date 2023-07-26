Long Island's cost of living crisis: Complete coverage

Long Island has become nearly unaffordable for large swaths of the middle class that “Levittowns” were supposed to service, not to mention those living under or close to the poverty line. Thousands of families struggle to get by, figuring out each week how they will pay the rent or mortgage, buy food, cover health care costs, get clothes and put gas in the car. Newsday interviewed scores of experts and Long Island families to understand why the region is so expensive and what can be done. Read the complete series here and check back each day for more coverage.