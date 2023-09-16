Fire at closed Kings Park Psychiatric Center investigated by arson squad, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police are probing a building fire that broke out on the site of the abandoned Kings Park Psychiatric Center on Friday night.

Photos from the scene show the facade of a structure remaining being consumed by flames. The blaze turned the immediate night sky orange.

Police said the 911 calls for the fire at West 4th Street came at 11:34 p.m. They could not immediately say what time it broke out or when it was contained. There were no reports of injuries.

Suffolk Police Arson Section detectives are investigating the cause.

Kings Park Fire Department, which responded to the scene, did not return calls for comment.