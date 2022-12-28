'First Day Hikes' to be held on Long Island

Gov. Kathy Hochul is telling New Yorkers to take a hike this holiday season — literally.

Reminding state residents that New York is filled with a wide range of scenic hiking and canal trails, wildlife areas, state parks and public lands, the governor's office on Wednesday encouraged New Yorkers to participate in so-called "First Day Hikes" — to be held on Jan. 1 as a way to kick off 2023 outdoors.

"There's no better way to kick off the New Year than with family and friends among the winter beauty of our public parklands and state lands," Hochul said in a statement, adding: "With so many First Day Hikes to choose from around the Empire State, New Yorkers can take a break from the hectic pace of the holidays and find the perfect setting to welcome a bright, optimistic New Year."

A number of outdoor locations hosting First Day Hikes can be found on Long Island. Spots listed in Nassau and Suffolk include: Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale; Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Oakdale; Hallock Preserve, Riverhead; Hempstead Lake State Park, West Hempstead; Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh; Montauk Point State Park, Montauk; Ridge Conservation Area, Ridge; and Sunken Meadow State Park, Kings Park.

First Day Hikes will also be held in New York City, Western New York, the Finger Lakes and Central Region, the North Country and Adirondacks, the Greater Capital District and Hudson Valley and the Catskills.

A list of First Day Hikes, location details, format, pre-registration requirements and additional information can be found online at parks.ny.gov/events/first-day-hikes.aspx, https://www.canals.ny.gov/onthecanals/ and on the state Department of Environmental Conservation website at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/351.html. Participants can pre-register where required.

First Day Hikes began in Massachusetts in 1992 and have become a nationwide event, with hikes in all 50 states. This years marks the 12th annual First Day Hikes celebration in New York.

"First Day Hikes are a family-friendly tradition that offers a fresh seasonal perspective of our state's natural treasures in winter and all there is to do year-round at State Parks," State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a statement, adding: "I encourage New Yorkers to embrace the outdoors this New Year's Day with a fun trek in New York's breathtaking scenic settings."