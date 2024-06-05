Officials: Upgraded regs could mean fewer Long Island firehouses, higher taxes

A nationwide upgrade to health and safety requirements for first responders could force some Long Island communities to either raise taxes or shutter fire departments to be in compliance, according to the state's leading firefighters association.

The proposed regulations by the federal Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which would replace the 43-year-old Fire Brigades Standard, mandates nearly two dozen new rules for both paid and volunteer fire departments across the country. The changes could be implemented within two years, officials said.

Included among the changes would be more than doubling the number of required training hours for firefighters — from around 150 to more than 300 — along with minimum physical fitness requirements for both existing and new members.

“If OSHA moves forward with these regulations, communities will have to make some tough decisions,” said Eugene Perry, first vice president of Firefighters Association of the State of New York during a news conference Wednesday in Dix Hills. “Will they have to close the doors of volunteer fire departments, increase taxes to comply with the new rules or operate outside of the new standards, which would leave themselves open to fines, citations and civil liability exposure should an injury or death occur?”

In a statement, OSHA said the proposed rule would improve safety for emergency responders while still providing states with discretion on how to manage volunteer firefighters.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“OSHA’s intent in proposing this rule is to better protect emergency responders from respiratory diseases, cancers, and other hazards that have plagued this group of heroic workers and caused tragedy for them and their families,” the statement said. “It is not OSHA’s intent to finalize a rule that undermines public safety of any community.”

Existing emergency response and preparedness standards, OSHA said, are outdated and fail to address recent changes in training, personal protective equipment, firefighter clothing and equipment.

Firefighter medical examinations typically cost around $300 per member, officials said. But those costs could spike by up to $1,500, a 400% increase, under the new regulations, according to the firefighters association.

The proposed regulations would also require all volunteers, including lieutenants, captains and chiefs, to take a host of new safety courses, including a class known as Fire Officer III, which is not currently offered in New York

“It is a possibility that fire districts who have taxing power may have to … increase the tax in their areas,” said Donald Corkery, president of the New York State Association of Fire Districts. “We are not saying that has to be done. But everyone has to do their due diligence and say 'how can we implement some of the things they are asking?'”

Volunteer fire departments, which are already struggling with retention and recruitment, could see their numbers decline even further if the regulations are adopted, Perry said.

“You're going to see a lot of people take a step back and become an inactive member of the department, ” he said. “It's tough to recruit firefighters and this is going to make it twice as hard.”

Training, medical and other operational costs for Long Island's nearly 180 volunteer fire departments are offset, in part, by county and state funding sources.

It remains unclear how departments would manage the increased costs.

“The overregulation is going to blow up the budget of Suffolk County,” said Legis. Dominick Thorne (R-Patchogue), chair of the Fire Rescue Committee. “To just drop this our lap makes no sense with no actual need to back it up.”

OSHA has extended its public comment period on the proposed regulation until July 22. A multiday public hearing on the proposal is being planned for the summer.