Four LI teens named Intel finalists

Four teenage science whizzes from Long Island emerged Wednesday as finalists in the national Intel research contest - each with a chance for a $100,000 grand prize.

Award announcements left some 12th-grade winners feeling a bit dazed. But this was hardly surprising, given their crowded schedules of classes and extracurricular activities.

"At first, it was kind of surreal," said Jan Gong, 18, of Garden City, who, like other winners, received a Tuesday night phone call from officials with the Intel Science Talent Search announcing her award. Gong's science project dealt with possible evidence of sugar addiction in blue mussels - research that has potential applications in treating human obesity.

This week, Gong is taking six midyear exams at Garden City High School, in college-level subjects ranging from macroeconomics to Latin. She is also captain of the school's math team and varsity fencing team, and principal cellist in the chamber orchestra.

Other Island finalists are Jonathan Aaron Goldman, 17, of Plainview-Old Bethpage/John F. Kennedy High School, Michelle Hackman, 17, of John L. Miller-Great Neck North High School and Matthew Lam, 17, of Jericho High School.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

All will have a chance to compete in March with 36 other national finalists for $630,000 in scholarships, including the $100,000 top award.

As always, New York State produced a high number of finalists - seven in all, including the four from the Island. But for the first time ever, California surpassed New York, with 11 finalists. New York still holds the overall record, with a total of 175 finalists since 1999, compared with California's 53.

But producing high achievers in science research does not necessarily translate into quality education for the majority of students. This was evident Tuesday, when the federally funded National Assessment of Educational Progress announced results of its latest tests in fourth- and eighth-grade science.

On eighth-grade tests, for example, New York simply scored at the national average with seven other states, while California scored below-average with 15 states. New York state education officials say they're committed to designing a more rigorous statewide science curriculum.

Many experienced science teachers contend New York State isn't challenging its average students enough, especially in Regents exams in "Living Environment" and earth science that are typically administered in ninth grade.

"We've gotten to the point where we're afraid to have students fail," said Chris Visco, an award-winning former science teacher at Sachem High School North, who now works at Suffolk County Community College.