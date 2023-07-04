At Fourth of July parades on Long Island, patriotism is celebrated, along with two World War II veterans

This story was reported by John Asbury, Brianne Ledda and Jean-Paul Salamanca .

The rain held off long enough for Fourth of July parades to lead holiday celebrations Tuesday on Long Island.

At the Southampton parade, two World War II veterans participated in the event, which kicked off with a literal bang from muskets held by Colonial re-enactors.

Harry Arlin, a veteran of three armies, was one of them.

The 96-year-old Holocaust survivor joined up with the British army in 1943 after he was liberated from a concentration camp in Italy. When he returned home to Czechoslovakia after the war, he said, he was pressured into the army there before leaving to join his parents in the United States. Here, he joined the Army Reserve and later served in the Korean War.

“The American army was the best,” said the Roslyn resident before a parade.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The other World War II veteran, Dominick Critelli, 102, of Floral Park, was born in Calabria, Italy, and came to the U.S. when he was 8, said Elizabeth Bettina Nicolosi, who invited the two veterans to the parade.

She strode along the street before the parade start, telling viewers about the veterans. The crowd needs to “go bananas” when they drive by, she told people lining the curb on North Main Street.

World War II veterans Harry Arlin, left, 96, and Dominick Critelli, 102, at the Southampton Fire Department after the Fourth of July parade Tuesday. Credit: Tom Lambui

“It’s really important especially to get the World War II vets because I forget how many a day are passing away from just old age,” said Robert Gill, parade organizer and treasurer of the Combined Veterans Organization for Southampton. “They’re disappearing day by day.”

In Oyster Bay, about 200 people turned out for the town’s Fourth of July Parade.

The parade included motorcycles from the Blue Knights and Rolling Thunder, followed by officials, a Teddy Roosevelt impersonator who shouted, “Bully!,” along with representatives of Raynham Hall in Colonial dress.

Other groups, including the Blue Star Mothers of active military members, marched ahead of Oyster Bay firefighters.

The Oyster Bay Fourth of July parade heads down East Main Street on Tuesday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

The Oyster Bay Community Band played "The Star-Spangled Banner" while officials and chaplains spoke at the same gazebo outside Oyster Bay Town Hall where President Theodore Roosevelt once addressed supporters.

Deacon Jay Valdes of St. Dominic Catholic Church reminded revelers that several deployments of troops were sent last week to Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

"When we're celebrating over barbecues today, stop and remember the men and women boot-deep in sand serving our nation," Valdes said.

Parade-goers said they felt patriotic even as deep divisions exist in the nation.

Kristan Nordquist, 35, of Holbrook, was watching the parade in which her son was marching. Her husband had been deployed with the Air National Guard.

"It's important to celebrate why we’re free. It's what America was built on and those who made the ultimate sacrifice and continue to serve to protect our freedom," she said. "This is where we come to be who you are, no matter what your beliefs are because of today."

At Jones Beach, Tristan Nolan, 21, of Glen Cove, said political divisions have not affected how he views the holiday.

"With everything that’s happened in this country, you’ve got to support the country," Nolan said. "We’re all united, we’re all one, everyone comes here as immigrants, and we all come here to have a better life, and that’s what we’re celebrating right now.”

John Rodriguez, 44, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was sticking around the beach to see the fireworks show at night, hoping to fill the rest of the day by getting some beach time with his family.

When asked if he still felt patriotic on the Fourth of July, Rodriguez said, “I feel like it’s a tradition, and to me, it’s still patriotic.”

Almost every inch of sand was occupied at Jones Beach on the Fourth of July holiday. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Zachary Crennel of Hempstead and Aldriah Burt of Baldwin were spending their first time at Jones Beach and were looking forward to playing volleyball or soccer with friends. The weather would determine whether they decided to stick around for the evening fireworks show, Crennel said.

Asked if he felt patriotic, Crennel said: “I still support the soldiers. That’s my right to them because they’re the ones doing the job that I’m not doing.”

Burt had similar feelings.

“I feel more patriotic to the soldiers because they’ve done a great job protecting us,” Burt said.

Linenhurst native Jake Bozza, 33, who lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was visiting Oyster Bay with his family on Tuesday.

He is a six-year Coast Guard veteran who wanted to show his children where he grew up, along with Roosevelt’s Sagamore Hill National Historic Site.

He said his experience in the military and history guide his patriotism.

“Growing up, the Fourth of July was a big deal with fireworks celebrations, and it was a cool experience,” he said. “We have an American flag outside house and we’re big into history and the past.”

People of all ages lined Main Street in Port Jefferson to watch the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Nicholas Manly, 35, of Huntington, was also headed to Sagamore Hill with his family and his sleeping baby daughter as they celebrated their patriotism.

“We’re really excited the weather held out. We’ve been coming out since I was young, and I’m so excited celebrating with my niece,” he said. “Today’s the day we all get excited about being American and it's easy to be patriotic on the Fourth of July.”

“People all around from different backgrounds are coming together and it’s great for the country,” Manly said.