10 Long Island parks to offer free parking on New Year's Day in statewide program

Hikers walking a trail in Sunken Meadow State Park in November.

Hikers walking a trail in Sunken Meadow State Park in November.

Long Islanders can begin the new year by getting in touch with nature and saving money in the process.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the 14th annual First Day Hikes program will again offer varied hike options for people at nearly 100 locations across the state, while parking fees will be waived.

Admission to state park grounds is always free, a statement said.

"There's no better way to kick off the New Year than with family and friends at a First Day Hike to experience and enjoy the winter beauty of New York’s amazing scenic landscapes," Hochul said in a press release. "This year, I’m waiving parking fees at every State Park and Historic Site to encourage all New Yorkers to join in on this fantastic tradition."

This New Year's Day, 10 Long Island state parks will offer free parking, including Bethpage State Park, Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Hallock State Park Preserve, Heckscher State Park, Hempstead Lake State Park, Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center, Ridge Conservation Area, Robert Moses State Park, and Sunken Meadow State Park.

Most walks and hikes are family-friendly, and typically range from 1 to 5 miles depending on the location and conditions, the release said.

Hikers at Hallock State Park Preserve in Riverhead, for example, will join the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society for a beach cleanup and sea turtle monitoring walk along Long Island Sound.

Participants at Jones Beach will learn about and have the opportunity to spot swimming seals. Educators will be ready with a scope to point out these marine mammals. Organizers suggest participants wear layers, gloves, hats, and scarves because wind conditions along the water can make the walk extra chilly.

Registration is required for the hike at Ridge Conservation Area. To sign up and learn more details, visit the DEC website at dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hiking/first-day-hikes or email Bill Fonda at bill.fonda@dec.ny.gov by Dec. 30.

To learn more about the other participating locations, visit the state parks website.

