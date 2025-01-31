Brandon Marquez, of Central Islip, charged with possessing ghost gun parts after traffic stop arrest

A man faces illegal weapons possession charges after officers found a 3D printer, ghost gun frames, ammunition and assault rifles in his Central Islip home on Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Around 10:20 p.m., Brandon Marquez, 23, was driving a 2020 Acura on Brentwood Road in Brentwood when police pulled him over for allegedly driving with an expired registration.

During the traffic stop, police discovered he had an illegal weapon, along with a large-capacity magazine, according to authorities.

Police then searched Marquez's Clift Street residence and allegedly seized two assault rifles with magazines, a 3D printer with a computer, six ghost gun-type receivers, or frames, a quantity of ammunition and 3D printing material.

Marquez was charged with six counts of criminal manufacture of an undetectable firearm, six counts of criminal possession of an undetectable firearm, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

Compared to firearms manufactured by companies with serial numbers, ghost guns are made of parts that owners can assemble themselves, the critical component being a lower receiver, or frame.

In October, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said that more than 7,700 illegal guns were seized in New York State in 2024.

In 2021, Hochul signed two bills that prevent the possession and sale of unfinished gun parts.

Seizures of ghost guns on Long Island have increased in recent years, Newsday previously reported. Suffolk police seized 55 ghost guns in 2022, compared to 33 in 2021, and Nassau police seized 48 ghost guns in 2022, up from 10 the previous year.