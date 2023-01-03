Hochul: One-day permit removes barriers to officiating nuptials

You may now pronounce your son and his girlfriend husband and wife.

New Yorkers who want a friend or relative — or a perfect stranger — to usher them into wedded bliss will be able to do so later this year, when the state Department of State begins issuing one-day permits to officiate nuptials.

The change in the state's marriage statute was signed into law last Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said the change aimed to eliminate "any barriers to becoming an officiant."

"Joining individuals in marriage is a beautiful moment that should be shared with an officiant selected by the spouses-to-be," Hochul said in a statement.

The law takes effect in about 90 days. Anyone over age 18, including out of state residents, will be allowed to apply for permits. Information about fees was not available Tuesday.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Previously, only clergy, judges, elected officials and marriage officers designated by localities could perform weddings.

Hempstead Town Clerk Kate Murray told Newsday some brides and grooms among the 4,000 to 5,000 couples who apply for town marriage licenses annually show a preference to be married by friends and family members. Many officiants appear to obtain licenses from online ordination services, she said.

“Every once in a while we hear them say, 'Oh, my brother has a license …. and he’ll be performing the wedding ceremony,' ” Murray said. “With this kind of new law, people don’t have to look at those ads anymore and send away for those certifications.”

A small cottage industry has emerged online to help lay people become ordained to marry Gen-X'ers, whom polls show are less likely to have a traditional religious affiliation. The American Marriage Ministries website says the Seattle nonprofit has ordained 1,025,429 ministers.

George Freeman, presiding chaplain of San Jose, California-based Universal Life Church, told Newsday thousands of New Yorkers have signed up to become ordained by the church to perform weddings, baptisms, funerals and other religious rites.

Freeman estimated 60-70% of weddings nationwide are performed by nontraditional officiants.

“We have a lot of spiritual people and they come from a lot of different facets of religious theology,” Freeman said. “They find that acceptance with us.”

Brookhaven Town Councilman Michael Loguercio said he has performed about 15 weddings, mostly for family and friends. He said he receives authorization from the town board, of which he's a member, and supervises nuptials for free.

“It started out with the guys at the [Ridge] firehouse and now it's relatives,” Loguercio said. “As a matter of fact, I was able to marry my son. It’s an honor. It’s great to be able to do the ceremony for someone you care about.”