Great Neck woman hit by car in her upstate college town, police say

A Great Neck woman remained hospitalized Tuesday after being hit by a car while crossing a street in the upstate town where she attends college, police said.

Police in Geneseo in Livingston County said the 22-year-old woman was crossing Main Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday when she was hit by a car driven by an 18-year-old woman from Buffalo.

Officers said it appears the victim walked into the street between two parked cars. She was listed in guarded condition Tuesday at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Police said she and the driver are both students at the State University College at Geneseo.

No charges have been filed. The investigation into the accident continues.