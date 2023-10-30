Cool, clear weather predicted for trick-or-treating after Monday's rain, NWS says

Better hope those Halloween costumes are warm ones.

That, as the National Weather Service calls for sunshine and a little dose of reality for the Halloween holiday on Tuesday.

Trick or treat?

Try a little of both, with the weather service predicting “mostly sunny” skies for Tuesday amid a forecast of rain showers Monday and Wednesday — but with winds of 6-10 mph and a high of just 51 degrees.

Overnight lows figure to drop into the low 40s and upper 30s all week. Though Long Island could see 60 degrees on Monday, when showers, fog and overcast skies all are in the forecast, don’t expect temperatures to hit 60 degrees again until Saturday — if then, the weather service said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, there’s a coastal flood advisory in effect for the South Shore of Nassau County, as well as coastal areas of Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island, through to noon, with minor flooding expected in what the weather service is calling “the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline” with some roads and low-lying properties, including parking lots, parks, lawns, and home and business basements at risk. Much of the impact will be related to high tides, the weather service said.

Those risks could reemerge during high tide cycles Tuesday, the weather service said, despite the fact there’s no rain in the forecast then.

The weather service also has issued a coastal flood statement affecting ocean beach areas along the South Fork, in effect through noon.

“Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline,” the weather service said in a statement issued at 3:21 a.m. Monday.

With northwest winds offshore of 15-20 knots — about 17-23 mph — expected, as well as gusts up to 25 knots or approaching 30 mph, the weather service has issued a small craft warning for many Nassau inlets and bays, as well as all South Shore ocean waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk. Those small-craft warnings will remain in effect from 7 p.m. Monday through to 6 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

The bad news? The record high for Halloween recorded in Islip was 73 degrees in 2004 — and this Halloween figures to be at least 20 degrees cooler than that. The good news? The all-time low recorded in Islip was a frigid 23 degrees, set on Halloween in 1966.