Q&A: First tip for handling the heat is to stay hydrated

The best place to be during a heat wave is indoors with plenty of air conditioning. But not everyone can stay inside. With the heat index expected to pass 100 degrees, health experts are warning Long Islanders to take it slow and be prepared. Here is what you need to know about staying safe even if you have to venture outside during the extreme heat:

Because of my job, I have to be outside in this heat. What can I do to protect myself?

“The first thing is to hydrate, but not only while you are outside in the heat, but hydrate a little bit all during the course of the day,” said Dr. Christopher Raio, chief of emergency medicine for Catholic Health. “Try to stay out of the heat during the hottest part of the day between noon and 3 p.m. and wear loose clothing.”

People who have to be outside need to take frequent breaks, but don’t sit inside cars without the air conditioning running, Raio said. “We do see people who sat in a car for a while without the air conditioning coming in with issues,” he said.

And even set your phone alarm to remind you to keep sipping water, said Dr. Kevin Reiter, deputy medical director of Northwell Health Go Health Urgent Care.

“If you get to the point where you’re thirsty, you've already kind of behind the eight ball in terms of your hydration status,” Reiter said.

I’m going to an outdoor event. What should I do to stay cool?

Hosts of outdoor events should provide cooling stations that include misting fans, drinks and ice, and tents to provide as much shade as possible, Reiter suggested, adding people should remember to apply sunscreen.

Raio said the very young and the elderly are most at risk of falling ill due to extreme heat. “The cases we see are usually people with other illnesses or at the extremes of age,” he said. “So those people need to be extra careful.”

My dog will go crazy if he has to stay inside all day. How can I get him some exercise?

If you need to walk your dog, go early in the day or in the evening when the heat might subside a bit. Make sure their paws are not on hot pavements and sidewalks, said Dr. Brian Collins, a veterinarian with the Cornell Riney Canine Health Center.

If you really need to get your dog out, try to find an air-conditioned location like a pet store to take them. And never leave your dog unattended in a car for any amount of time.

I don’t want to stop my exercise streak. Can I exercise safely in the heat?

If you have to exercise outdoors, go in the early morning or the evening when the sun is lower and the temperature cools a bit, experts said.

“Hydration is key,” said Raio. “And try to run in the shade. When you are done exercising, cool off with a cool shower or bath.”

Reiter said runners and other people exercising outside need to be aware of early symptoms of heat exhaustion: dizziness, nausea and headaches. They should be “a little more in tune with their body,” he said. “They're obviously at greatest risk of developing heat exhaustion.”

What should I drink to try and cool down? Why is alcohol bad to drink in the heat?

Raio said people should avoid alcohol and caffeine in coffee, tea and sodas and opt for water.

“Alcohol is a diuretic, so it actually makes you dehydrated,” he said. “Sugary drinks just generally are not the best for hydration. Water is really the best.”

As for sports drinks, Reiter said, “the jury is still out” on whether everyday people need them for hydration.

“Too much sugar is not a good thing, so if you are going to drink those, use the sugar-free or low-sugar options.”