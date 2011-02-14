Hearing begins in millionaire's murder case

The widow of a guard killed in a botched 1994 Muttontown armored-car robbery watched in court Monday as the fiancee of his accused killer testified about how he planned to do "a payroll job."

"I made a vow over his grave that he would see justice done and it has begun," Christine Baumgardt, whose husband Julius Baumgardt was shot to death in the robbery, said during a break in proceedings at the federal court in Central Islip. "It was 17 years ago, but it seems like only yesterday."

Janice Traister, fiancee of suspected shooter Louis Dorval, who later was slain, testified at the opening of a hearing concerning the man accused of planning the robbery, Christian Tarantino, a wealthy Dix Hills health-club owner.

Prosecutors James Miskiewicz and Carrie Capwell charge that Tarantino not only was responsible for Baumgardt's death, but also subsequently those of Dorval and Vincent Garguilo.

Tarantino, who has pleaded not guilty, is charged with having Dorval and Garguilo killed because he thought they were about to inform against him to the FBI.

The hearing before U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert is expected to continue today. It is to determine whether remarks Dorval and Garguilo made about Tarantino's involvement in crimes can be used at his trial. Generally, those accused of crimes are allowed to confront their accusers.

Also in court were Twisted Sister front man Dee Snider, his wife, Suzette, who was Garguilo's sister, and his sister-in-law Wendy Garguilo.

Snider and his wife would not comment, but Garguilo said "We have waited for justice for a long time."

Traister testified that before the robbery she noticed a notepad in their apartment in which Dorval was apparently timing something for "the payroll job."

But under questioning by James Froccaro, who is defending Tarantino along with Michael Rosen, Traister testified that when she asked him about the robbery, Dorval denied he and Tarantino were involved.