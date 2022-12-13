Home heating assistance in NY gets $63M boost from feds

The state will receive $63 million more in federal funding for home heating assistance to eligible families this winter, including those on Long Island, as residents still pay some of the highest rates in recent memory, officials said Tuesday.

Eligible homeowners and renters can receive up to $1,126 from the federally-funded Home Energy Assistance Program, depending on their income, household size, how they heat their home and if the household includes a family member who receives SNAP benefits or other supplemental income. The maximum benefit had previously been $976.

In total, the state has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP, which is overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. this winter, up from $387 million last year.

"Through this federal funding, we can help more families cover their energy bills and still have the money to pay for other household needs, like food and medicine," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "As New Yorkers face higher energy costs, this is a critical resource for families to ensure their homes are safe and warm this winter."

The value of HEAP benefits had already increased from 14% to 33% over last winter, depending how the home is heated. The latest funding boost brings those increases to between 30% and 56% over last year, officials said. The higher benefit levels took effect Dec. 11.

Households that heat with oil, kerosene, or propane can now receive a base payment of $1,050 — up from $675 last year, officials said. Homes heated with wood, wood pellets, coal or corn, will receive $685, up from $525 in 2021 while those with electricity or natural gas will receive $500, up from $350 last year, officials said.

Families that received regular HEAP benefits before the higher amounts took effect will receive a supplemental benefit to make up the difference. Those supplemental payments are expected to be issued in early 2023.

HEAP applications are accepted at local departments of Social Services in person or by phone, with funding provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents outside of New York City can apply online for regular HEAP benefits.