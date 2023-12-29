Long IslandHistory

Setauket's Old Field Point lighthouse nominated for historic preservation

The Old Field Point Lighthouse was nominated for historic preservation...

The Old Field Point Lighthouse was nominated for historic preservation designation. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Carl MacGowancarl.macgowan@newsday.comCarlMacGowan

Setauket's Old Field Point lighthouse has been nominated by state historic preservation officials for the state and national Registers of Historic Places, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.

The light station, which has helped ships and pleasure craft navigate the Long Island Sound for more than 150 years, was one of 36 locations across New York nominated by the state Board for Historic Preservation. It was the only Long Island site to receive the designation this year.

“These nominations reflect generations of community building, planning and activities that give us a glimpse into our collective past as New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement. “Identifying these resources and adding them to our historic registers expands our ongoing understanding of our shared history and are important reminders of the innovation, passion and lived experiences of New Yorkers who came before us.”

The 50-foot-high lighthouse, whose first floor serves as Old Field Village Hall, stands on a peninsula were its predecessor was built for $4,000 in 1824 — 200 years ago next year, according to lighthousefriends.com, a website maintained by national lighthouse enthusiast Kraig Anderson. The current light station was erected in 1869 and cost $12,000 to build, the website says.

Originally fueled by oil, the lighthouse now operates on electricity and remains an active lighthouse. 

Inclusion on the state and national registers makes the lighthouse and other historic sites eligible for state grants, and federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits, officials said.

Carl MacGowan

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

